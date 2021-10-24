SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 15.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 956,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,614,000 after acquiring an additional 39,725 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 820,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 761,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,329,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 750,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,887,000 after purchasing an additional 73,516 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 704,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,909,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LZB opened at $33.90 on Friday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a one year low of $31.92 and a one year high of $46.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.08.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $524.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 83.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.90%.

In other news, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

