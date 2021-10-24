Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,750 Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,750 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 350.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $89.10 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $67.70 and a 52 week high of $143.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.76.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($6.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Argus downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

