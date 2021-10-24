Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Invests $259,000 in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,609 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,085 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,911,000 after acquiring an additional 524,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,994,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,243,000 after acquiring an additional 215,497 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $454.88 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $323.72 and a 52 week high of $456.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $445.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $432.13.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

