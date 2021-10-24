Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,850 Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,854,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,663,000 after purchasing an additional 107,279 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 14.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 14,167 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 8.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,693,000 after purchasing an additional 351,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,920,000 after purchasing an additional 575,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Sorrento Therapeutics news, Director Kim Janda sold 42,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $339,703.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRNE opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average of $8.10. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $17.25.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 626.43% and a negative return on equity of 142.79%. The business had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

SRNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Sorrento Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

