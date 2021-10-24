Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,902 Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 19.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

NYSE PINS opened at $58.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.48 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.11 and its 200-day moving average is $64.26. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.93 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pinterest in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.63.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $5,360,420.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $153,655.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 598,556 shares of company stock worth $33,248,683. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.