Shield Protocol Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $4.55 or 0.00007463 BTC on popular exchanges. Shield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $23,553.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Shield Protocol has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00071552 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00073954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.47 or 0.00105682 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,116.92 or 1.00185520 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,087.53 or 0.06700464 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00022109 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,500 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

