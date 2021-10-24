SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Position Boosted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.06% of SI-BONE worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIBN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 21.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in SI-BONE in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 343.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in SI-BONE in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in SI-BONE in the first quarter worth about $254,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $47,267.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,384 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $69,236.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,300 shares of company stock worth $380,253 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIBN opened at $22.06 on Friday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 15.77 and a quick ratio of 15.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.96 million, a PE ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.19.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $22.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SIBN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist dropped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

