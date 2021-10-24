Sigma Planning Corp Acquires New Holdings in Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRSK. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Aptus Defined Risk ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,349,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 38,613 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 82,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DRSK opened at $29.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.48. Aptus Defined Risk ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90.

