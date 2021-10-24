Sigma Planning Corp Buys 698 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBML. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 27.1% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 14,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

BATS:IBML opened at $25.99 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $25.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average of $26.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.