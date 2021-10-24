Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 568 Shares of The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in The New Germany Fund were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GF. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The New Germany Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $993,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,300,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,471,000 after acquiring an additional 50,890 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The New Germany Fund in the first quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 10.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GF opened at $19.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.48. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $21.69.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

