Sigma Planning Corp Takes Position in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,154.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 2.10.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.35. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNR shares. TD Securities raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

In related news, Director George L. Ball purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $366,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,209 shares in the company, valued at $5,848,411.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James S. Metcalf bought 50,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

