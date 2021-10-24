Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) PT Raised to $360.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $337.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $303.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $315.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.02 and a 200-day moving average of $251.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $71.44 and a 12 month high of $316.95.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,339,000 after purchasing an additional 315,375 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,844,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,190,165,000 after purchasing an additional 41,884 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,494,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,921,000 after purchasing an additional 824,418 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 727,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,783,000 after purchasing an additional 108,256 shares during the last quarter.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

