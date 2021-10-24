Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 24,284 Shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 602,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,284 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.23% of RADA Electronic Industries worth $7,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RADA. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 697.7% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 894,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,893,000 after purchasing an additional 782,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the second quarter worth about $9,327,000. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter worth about $8,847,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 1,472.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 705,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the second quarter worth about $6,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

RADA Electronic Industries stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.78 million, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.01. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $14.80.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $28.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.24 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 18.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RADA. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.