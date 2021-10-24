Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $6.26 Million Stock Position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 1.37% of Franklin Covey worth $6,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of FC opened at $41.76 on Friday. Franklin Covey Co. has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $43.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.43 and its 200-day moving average is $35.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.20 million, a PE ratio of 45.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

