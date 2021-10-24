Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $6.61 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,496 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Citigroup raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $488.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.17.

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total transaction of $1,041,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,347,450.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,438 shares of company stock worth $8,450,449 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE UNH opened at $449.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $412.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.92. The company has a market capitalization of $423.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $299.60 and a 1-year high of $449.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

