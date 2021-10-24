Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $7.23 Million Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,351 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $7,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 265.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Magnite during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Magnite during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Magnite during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Magnite alerts:

In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 3,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $91,080.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 81,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $2,262,093.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,358,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,779,857.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,672 shares of company stock worth $4,988,798. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

MGNI opened at $25.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.59. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $64.39. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.33 and a beta of 2.31.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.