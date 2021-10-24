Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 770 Shares of Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Itamar Medical were worth $6,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 103,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 586,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,810,000 after buying an additional 211,420 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 120,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 43,734 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the 1st quarter worth $633,000. 43.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.85 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen cut shares of Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.37.

Shares of ITMR stock opened at $30.36 on Friday. Itamar Medical Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The stock has a market cap of $489.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.64 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average of $22.90.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Itamar Medical Ltd. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Itamar Medical Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

