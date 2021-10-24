Sirios Capital Management L P Cuts Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Sirios Capital Management L P decreased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 749,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,255 shares during the period. Carnival Co. & comprises about 1.7% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sirios Capital Management L P owned approximately 0.08% of Carnival Co. & worth $19,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.18.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $22.29 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

