Sirios Capital Management L P Cuts Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Sirios Capital Management L P lessened its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 694,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,795 shares during the quarter. Baker Hughes accounts for 1.4% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $15,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $167,554,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,824,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483,419 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 143.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,439,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979,112 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,297,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 34.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,916,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $24.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -821.33 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.96. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $27.66.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BKR shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.74.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $207,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,802.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $355,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,813,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,098,926. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

