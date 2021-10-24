Sirios Capital Management L P Has $12.47 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sirios Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.92.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $240.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $273.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.81 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,031,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.