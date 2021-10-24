Sirios Capital Management L P Sells 152,520 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Sirios Capital Management L P lessened its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 543,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,520 shares during the quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $8,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,862,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,210 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,827,000. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,099,000 after purchasing an additional 963,000 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,538,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,433,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRRM opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Verra Mobility Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average is $14.90.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $128.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.94 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 0.08%. As a group, analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Verra Mobility news, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $1,274,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $116,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,285,750 shares of company stock valued at $135,686,400. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

