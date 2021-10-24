Sirios Capital Management L P Sells 3,448 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Sirios Capital Management L P lowered its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,590 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P owned 0.06% of Eagle Materials worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 501.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Eagle Materials news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total value of $1,706,878.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,121 shares in the company, valued at $10,948,885.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,952 shares of company stock worth $6,785,148 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

EXP stock opened at $141.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.30. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.88 and a fifty-two week high of $160.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $475.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.36 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas cut Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.70.

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

