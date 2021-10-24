Sirios Capital Management L P Sells 9,774 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Sirios Capital Management L P cut its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,774 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in The Toro were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in The Toro during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Toro during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Toro by 106.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in The Toro by 48.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in The Toro during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toro alerts:

Shares of The Toro stock opened at $99.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.71 and its 200-day moving average is $108.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The Toro Company has a one year low of $80.77 and a one year high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The Toro had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $976.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The Toro’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The Toro’s payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $168,804.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Toro

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.