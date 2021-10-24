Skye Global Management LP Acquires 20,000 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Skye Global Management LP increased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,332,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Workday accounts for 5.7% of Skye Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Skye Global Management LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $318,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 86.5% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Workday by 43.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Workday during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $439,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,095 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,106,018.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 604,251 shares of company stock worth $158,419,305. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY opened at $280.79 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.62 and a 12-month high of $284.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.09 and its 200 day moving average is $245.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,559.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

