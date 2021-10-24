Skye Global Management LP Buys New Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Skye Global Management LP bought a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 8,512.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.25.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $84.68 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $93.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $3,481,373.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,958 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,955.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

