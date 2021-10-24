Skye Global Management LP Grows Stake in Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Skye Global Management LP raised its stake in Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Skye Global Management LP owned about 0.11% of Renalytix AI worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 22.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 119,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 21,904 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the first quarter valued at about $470,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 20.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 16.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RNLX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Renalytix AI in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Renalytix AI in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ RNLX opened at $24.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.34. Renalytix AI plc has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $35.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.15 million, a P/E ratio of -156.13 and a beta of -0.33.

Renalytix AI Company Profile

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

