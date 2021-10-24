Skye Global Management LP Has $81.31 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Skye Global Management LP boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 47.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 97,000 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 1.5% of Skye Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Skye Global Management LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $81,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,428,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Danaher by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,758,000 after buying an additional 32,661 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 56,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,035,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 138,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,266,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

NYSE DHR opened at $313.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $316.17 and its 200-day moving average is $281.27.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 12,310 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total transaction of $3,611,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.