Skye Global Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Skye Global Management LP lifted its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 188.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group comprises 0.2% of Skye Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Skye Global Management LP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $8,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Z opened at $92.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.90 and a 200 day moving average of $109.41. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $208.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%.

In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total value of $107,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 30,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $2,798,951.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,181.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,999 shares of company stock valued at $6,593,264. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

