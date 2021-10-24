Skye Global Management LP Makes New $341,000 Investment in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Skye Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,918,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,727,000 after purchasing an additional 369,226 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,547,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,712,000 after buying an additional 1,325,193 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,428,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,345,000 after buying an additional 122,062 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,303,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,558,000 after buying an additional 96,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.9% in the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,145,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,851,000 after buying an additional 175,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD opened at $84.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $93.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

