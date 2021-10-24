Skye Global Management LP Raises Position in Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Skye Global Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) by 77.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Skye Global Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of Renalytix AI worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 203.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 87,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Renalytix AI in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. 16.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Renalytix AI alerts:

NASDAQ:RNLX opened at $24.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.34. Renalytix AI plc has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.15 million, a PE ratio of -156.13 and a beta of -0.33.

RNLX has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Renalytix AI in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Renalytix AI in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Renalytix AI Company Profile

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.