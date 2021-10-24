Skye Global Management LP Sells 163,000 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Skye Global Management LP cut its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 163,000 shares during the period. Waste Connections accounts for about 0.8% of Skye Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Skye Global Management LP’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $45,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,860,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,548,274,000 after buying an additional 7,877,959 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 3,637.0% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,327,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,348 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,499,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,606 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 31.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,608,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,150,000 after purchasing an additional 385,969 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 4,397.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 313,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,802,000 after purchasing an additional 306,083 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $134.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 56.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.02 and a 12 month high of $134.38.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.38.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

