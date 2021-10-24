Skye Global Management LP Takes Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Skye Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 65,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 548 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on TWTR. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $265,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $1,260,821.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,162 shares of company stock worth $7,195,204. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWTR opened at $62.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 132.43 and a beta of 0.77. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.93 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.39.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.