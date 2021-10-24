Slate Path Capital LP Makes New $12.71 Million Investment in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,709,000. Organon & Co. makes up about 0.7% of Slate Path Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Slate Path Capital LP owned approximately 0.17% of Organon & Co. as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Markston International LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $30,000.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE OGN opened at $35.66 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.92.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OGN. Bank of America began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

