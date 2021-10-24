Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target Raised to C$43.00

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SCCAF. Scotiabank upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.29.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

OTCMKTS SCCAF opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. Sleep Country Canada has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $29.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average of $26.13.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.