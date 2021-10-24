Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$40.14.

Shares of TSE:ZZZ opened at C$35.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.58. Sleep Country Canada has a 1 year low of C$22.29 and a 1 year high of C$37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.46, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.89.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$192.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$186.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.4799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.70%.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

