SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Stock Price Down 6.2%

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) shares dropped 6.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.44 and last traded at $5.45. Approximately 74,899 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,373,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SDC. Wolfe Research cut SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on SmileDirectClub from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.36.

The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.53.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.52 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $2,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 182.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

