Smooth Love Potion Price Reaches $0.0643 on Exchanges (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Smooth Love Potion has a market cap of $137.89 million and approximately $120.30 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. One Smooth Love Potion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0643 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00048365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.25 or 0.00203903 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00100806 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004481 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Coin Profile

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 2,145,135,756 coins. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Smooth Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

