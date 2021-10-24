Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Snam from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Snam from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Snam in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Snam in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Snam from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snam presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Snam stock opened at $5.63 on Thursday. Snam has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.84.

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

