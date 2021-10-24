Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $85.00. The stock had previously closed at $75.11, but opened at $59.71. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Snap shares last traded at $58.32, with a volume of 1,240,312 shares.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SNAP. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.43.

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 327,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $25,000,239.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,835,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,264,516.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 50,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $3,545,520.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,566,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,725,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,824,671 shares of company stock valued at $290,416,518.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. DDD Partners LLC grew its position in Snap by 44.3% in the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in Snap in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Snap by 2.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.18 billion, a PE ratio of -108.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

