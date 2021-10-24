SnowSwap Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.24 Million (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 24th. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $5.24 million and $125,556.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SnowSwap has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SnowSwap coin can currently be bought for about $15.63 or 0.00025640 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00071304 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 48.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00073650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.31 or 0.00105465 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,999.87 or 1.00042523 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,060.45 or 0.06659323 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00021883 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,340 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

