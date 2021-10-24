Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.84-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.91. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.490-$3.550 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a b+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.50.

NYSE:SON opened at $59.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.85. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $69.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.84, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

In related news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at $682,528.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

