Southside Bancshares (SBSI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $59.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.63 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 42.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect Southside Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $38.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.61. Southside Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $25.27 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Southside Bancshares stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,730 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.09% of Southside Bancshares worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBSI. Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.82 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

