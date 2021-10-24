Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Given New $63.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the airline’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.01.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.92. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.24. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $37.48 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.99) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 947.8% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 433,541 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $23,017,000 after acquiring an additional 392,163 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 14.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,655 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 170.7% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,770 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 141,884 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

