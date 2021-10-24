SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $72.95

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $72.95 and last traded at $72.95, with a volume of 90607 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.02.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 500.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,267,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,800 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth about $107,599,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth about $104,511,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 45.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,568,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,307,000 after purchasing an additional 802,826 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,521,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,314,000 after purchasing an additional 736,061 shares during the period.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

