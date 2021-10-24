Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Has $2.07 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,435,000 after buying an additional 22,172 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $432,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,249,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,086,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,205,963,000 after buying an additional 628,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.67.

NYSE APD opened at $291.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $64.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $268.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

