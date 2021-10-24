Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,554 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $439,000. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 97.6% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,404 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,948 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total transaction of $1,041,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,347,450.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,438 shares of company stock valued at $8,450,449 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $449.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $423.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $299.60 and a 52 week high of $449.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $412.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.92.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $468.17.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

