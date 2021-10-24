Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,025 shares during the quarter. MGP Ingredients comprises approximately 1.1% of Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 946.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $35,954.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,588.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $215,774.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,687 shares in the company, valued at $180,002.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,798 shares of company stock worth $908,324. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGPI opened at $67.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 4.24. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $76.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.19 and its 200 day moving average is $65.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.45.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $174.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.80 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

