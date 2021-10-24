Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Sells 16,842 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,842 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the second quarter valued at $51,554,000. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 2,646.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,702,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,520 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the second quarter valued at about $45,113,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 17.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,746,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,440,000 after purchasing an additional 862,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 7.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,182,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,126,000 after purchasing an additional 731,048 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOMD opened at $28.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.26. Nomad Foods Limited has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Nomad Foods’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nomad Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

