Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Sells 20,407 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,407 shares during the quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1,745.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,534,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,384 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 261.1% during the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 129,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 93,815 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 13.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 706,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,044,000 after acquiring an additional 82,396 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 20.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 39,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLV stock opened at $22.54 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.42.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

