Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Sells 4,670 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,765 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,670 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Gibraltar Industries worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1,755.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $72.58 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.97 and a fifty-two week high of $103.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $348.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

